Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Insane Abs: See the Sporty Pic!

Looks like Posh is getting Sporty!

Victoria Beckham showed off her fit frame on Monday morning, posting a sexy shot of her toned abs while boxing in workout gear from her line.

“Monday morning in #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham,” she captioned the pic.

In the shot, the 45-year-old mother of four is wearing a merlot-colored sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings. She covered her brunette locks with a black baseball cap and is punching it out.

The active shot was taken by Victoria’s former soccer star husband, David Beckham, who proudly took credit in the comments section.

“Photo credit ME @victoriabeckham Thanks for the credit,” he wrote.

The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July. Back in February, Victoria opened up to ET about the milestone.

“David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want. He really supports me in what I do,” she gushed.

For more from the Beckhams, watch the clip below:

