Happy birthday, baby Santiago!

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón's son turned one on Wednesday, and the Grand Hotel producer couldn’t help but share a heartfelt post dedicated to her bundle of joy.

"When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y'all he's not a baby anymore, he's a toddler! 😩" Longoria began. "This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical."

"Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!" she continued. "Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby! 🎂🎂🎂."

She followed up that post by sharing another sweet photo of Santi, writing, "There are just sooooo many photos from this year that I can’t post just one! Happy birthday my sweet baby boy!"

Last month, ET caught up with Longoria, where she explained why she broke her own rule of sharing photos of her baby.

"It's so funny because before he was born my husband and I said, 'We're not going to post too much. We're going to keep that life private,'" she said. "And every day I'm like, 'I have to post this! This is so cute!'"

"Yeah, that totally went out the window," she added.

Hear more in the video below.

