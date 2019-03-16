Happy birthday, Eva Longoria!

The actress and activist turned 44 on Friday, and took to Instagram to celebrate the day with an adorable photo of herself spending quality time with her baby boy. Longoria, who welcomed son Santiago with husband Jose Antonio Baston in June, sweetly cuddled up to her little one in the pic.

"Thank you all so much for all the birthday wishes!! I’m having the best day with my loved ones and getting a lot of kisses from my Santi baby!" she wrote. "Thank you all for sending me so much love and kindness today and always! I’ve cried like 3 times today from people’s messages! #AgeIsJustANumber #ThatsWhatYouSayWhenYouGetOlder 🤣."

While speaking with ET last month, Longoria opened up about how she's managed to balance motherhood with work. She started production on the new series she produces, Grand Hotel, around the same time she gave birth.

"It was fun," she gushed of having her little boy on set. "When I was directing, I had just had Santi and I was breastfeeding as I was saying, 'Action!' and running around. I thought, 'This will be easy. I'm not in front of the camera. There's no pressure to look amazing,' [but] it was so hard."

"I was like, 'What am I doing?'" she continued. "But he's grown up on the set. He's been on the set every episode. This cast is like his surrogate family."

Longoria even worked her son -- or at least his name -- into the series, as one of the main characters is named Santiago. Grand Hotel, which premieres June 17 on ABC, follows a hotel owner in Miami, whose grown children and second wife enjoy the lavish lifestyle afforded to them, while drama erupts between their family and the hotel's employees.

