Eva Longoria was all about multitasking on the set of her latest project!

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 43-year-old entertainer at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday and she revealed what it was like to have her and husband Jose Baston's 7-month-old son, Santiago, on the set of Grand Hotel, the upcoming drama series that she produces.

"It was fun," she gushed of having her little boy on set. "When I was directing, I had just had Santi and I was breastfeeding as I was saying action and running around. I thought, 'This will be easy. I'm not in front of the camera. There's no pressure to look amazing,' [but] it was so hard."

"I was like, 'What am I doing?'" she continued. "But he's grown up on the set. He's been on the set every episode. This cast is like his surrogate family."

Longoria even made it a point to honor her son within the series, naming one of the main characters after him. The series follows Longoria's son's namesake, a hotel owner in Miami, whose grown children and second wife enjoy the lavish lifestyle afforded to them, while drama abounds with both their family and the hotel's employees.

"It was a lot of fun," Longoria said of making the series. "It was an original Spanish format that was a period piece that happened in the 1800s and I was obsessed with it."

"I was like, 'I wanna contemporize that. What would a family-owned hotel look like today with the upstairs and the downstairs? What happens if we set it in Miami, which is a sexy character in itself? What happens if we populate it with all these wonderful and beautiful people?'" she pondered. "And then voila, you have Grand Hotel."

Grand Hotel premieres Monday, June 17 on ABC.

