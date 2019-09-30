Run into the week like Helen Mirren ran down the catwalk! The 74-year-old British actress threw some life into her role in L’Oréal’s Le Défilé show over the weekend.

As she took to the runway with other famous faces, the makeup company's brand ambassador ditched her shoes and sprinted down the runway barefoot with a bold white-and-black printed dress flowing behind her. When she reached the end of the runway, she lifted the sides of her voluminous gown up in the air in a triumphant pose. The moment earned her applause from the crowd and from the other models.

Described as one of Paris Fashion Week's "most diverse catwalks," the show featured several celebrity models of all ages and races. Eva Longoria also strutted her stuff and later posed with her precious 1-year-old son, Santiago.

"My boy ❤️ Thank you L’Oreal for capturing this amazing moment with my baby boy! #ParisFashionWeek #TheEnd," Longoria captioned a sweet shot with Santiago.

Other famous faces on the catwalk included Andie MacDowell, Camilla Cabello, Cheryl Cole, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Geri Haliwell.

