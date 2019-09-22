Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are stepping out together in style!

The lovebirds were photographed attending Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Sunday in matching looks. They were all smiles as they walked hand in hand to the Boss fashion show, which also saw appearances by G-Eazy, Sebastian Stan and Olivia Palermo.

Sprouse and Palvin sat front row at the show both rocking chic pants suits -- his in blue and hers in white. This is the first time the couple have made an appearance together since July at the New York screening of "The Farewell."

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for HugoBoss

Earlier this month, ET caught up with the 25-year-old model at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City, where she disputed her ex Justin Bieber's claim that he "looked so similar" to the Sprouse twins as a kid.

"Me and the Sprouse twins looked so similar as a baby. I coulda subbed in for them for big daddy. Comment yes or no down below! 😝😝 @dylansprouse @colesprouse," the Bieber wrote on Instagram, to which Palvin said, "I don't agree."

"No one can be compared to the Sprouse twins," she quipped of her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, and his twin, Cole.

The model -- who moved in with Dylan back in January -- also opened up to ET about feeling lonely when they are apart.

"I wish he was here," she said while in New York for Fashion Week and he was busy in L.A. "I feel very empty and, like, lonely right now."

"We make sure we FaceTime once a day," she added about how they make it work. "And we just text and just send a lot of memes to each other."

