Dylan Sprouse and Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Move In Together

Former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are taking a big step in their relationship.

Over the weekend, the couple shared that they've moved in together, and are sharing a place in New York City.

"We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!" Sprouse joked on Instagram, alongside a selfie of the two with moving boxes in the background as well as a view of the NYC skyline.

"Two worms officially in the big apple," Palvin also Instagrammed.

Sprouse, 26, and Palvin, 25, have been dating since last year, and the two aren't shy when it comes to packing on the PDA.

Meanwhile, Sprouse's twin brother, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, is also happily in a relationship, dating his CW co-star, Lili Reinhart. Last September, he admitted that Reinhart was "a tough egg to crack."

"She’s very shy at first, and reserved," he told Glamour magazine. "And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly. She's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

