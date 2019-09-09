Barbara Palvin thinks her boyfriend is one of a kind!

ET caught up with the 25-year-old model at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City, where she disputed ex Justin Bieber's recent claim that he resembled the Sprouse twins as a kid.

"No one can be compared to the Sprouse twins," Palvin quipped of her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, and his twin, Cole.

Palvin's statement came shortly after Bieber, 25, took to Instagram to share black-and-white pics of himself and the Sprouse boys as young children, quipping that they he could've played their role in the 1999 flick Big Daddy.

"Me and the Sprouse twins looked so similar as a baby," Bieber, who was linked with Palvin back in 2012, captioned the photos. "I coulda subbed in for them for big daddy. Comment yes or no down below! 😝😝 @dylansprouse @colesprouse"

"I don't agree," Palvin told ET of Bieber's post.

Palvin also opened up to ET about missing her 27-year-old beau -- who she moved in with back in January -- while she's in New York for Fashion Week and he's busy in L.A.

"I wish he was here," she said. "I feel very empty and, like, lonely right now."

Though they certainly miss each other, they make it a point to stay in touch, even when they're on opposite sides of the country. "We make sure we FaceTime once a day," Palvin shared. "And we just text and just send a lot of memes to each other."

Watch the video below for more on Palvin.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dylan Sprouse and Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Move In Together

Cole Sprouse Pokes Fun at Rumors He Photoshops His Pics

Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Breakup Rumors: 'You Have to Poke Fun at It' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery