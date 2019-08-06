Cole Sprouse knows how to brush things off.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the Riverdale star at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he touched on the recent rumors that he and girlfriend Lili Reinhart had broken up.

When asked how annoyed he was of the reports, Sprouse jokingly replied, "Incredibly," before adding, "No, I don't care. That's the nature of our industry."

"I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit," he added. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Last month, rumors circulated that the Riverdale stars had called it quits. However, Reinhart took to Instagram to call out the rumors. Alongside a sexy image from their W magazine shoot, which labels the pair as "screen saviors," the actress quipped, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**."

Sprouse, 27, posted the same image, which features him shirtless as he stands behind Reinhart with his thumb resting on her lip, and had a witty remark of his own.

"UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," Sprouse wrote.

Last week, Sprouse celebrated his 27th birthday and Reinhart couldn't help but share a "sappy" love poem dedicated to her boyfriend. With his lady love's birthday also drawing near, is he planning on writing her a special love note?

"I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful," he told ET.

Meanwhile, Sprouse was being recognized at the Variety event as part of their Power of Young Hollywood list.

"It's incredibly validating. I think it's dangerously validating," he said about being part of the list. "It's nice. It was a good little shoot. I'm honored to be on the same cover as Stephan [James]."

