Lili Reinhart seems to have a lot of love for Cole Sprouse.

Just over a week after battling breakup rumors, the Riverdale star took to Instagram late Saturday night to share a "sappy" poem in honor of Sprouse's birthday. The actor turns 27 on Sunday.

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you," Reinhart wrote. "Sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."

While her post couldn't have been more sincere, the 22-year-old actress also took the opportunity to hilariously troll Sprouse on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday, baby!" she wrote alongside a photo of her boyfriend's twin brother, Dylan.

Instagram

Reinhart's messages for Sprouse come just over a week after she appeared to shut down reports that they had broken up after two years of dating. "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t," she wrote alongside her and Sprouse's W Magazine cover on Instagram.

Though they appear closer than ever, don't expect Reinhart and Sprouse to solidify their relationship with a wedding anytime soon. In her accompanying "Screen Test" video for W Magazine, Reinhart joked that her Riverdale character, Betty Cooper, will likely get married before she does.

"Filming Riverdale, I'm doing things now in my life that I never would have ever thought I'd get to experience -- like, I got to fire a gun, not that I even had an interest in doing that," she explained. "I don't know if you'll see it in the show, but I think Betty will get married before I get married. How about that?"

See more on Reinhart and Sprouse in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lili Reinhart Says Her 'Riverdale' Character Will Likely Get Married Before Her

Mark Consuelos Shares the Advice He Would've Given 'Riverdale' Co-Stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart Reacts to Cole Sprouse Breakup Rumors: 'None of You Know Sh**'

Related Gallery