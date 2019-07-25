Mark Consuelos was just as shocked as Riverdale fans when news broke of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's supposed split.

During his appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, the actor was asked about the breakup reports, to which he replied, "Is that true?"

"I've been gone from Vancouver [where Riverdale is filmed] for about 10 days, so I have no idea what's going on over there," Consuelos added, when Cohen informed him of "what is being reported."

In regard to the rumored split, Consuelos kept his response short, but did offer up the wise advice he would've liked to have given Sprouse and Reinhart.

"I would always think about giving them advice, like, 'Do you really want to date your co-star?' And then look at me, I married a co-star," he joked, referring to his wife, Kelly Ripa, whom he met while on All My Children in 1995.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Sprouse and Reinhart clapped back at the various reports on Thursday by sharing a sexy photo from their new feature in W magazine.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**," Reinhart wrote.

Sprouse shared the same pic to his own Instagram account, writing, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

Hear more on the Riverdale stars in the video below.

