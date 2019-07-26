Lili Reinhart is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

In a "Screen Test" video interview with W magazine, the 22-year-old actress jokes that her Riverdale character, Betty Cooper, will likely get married before she does.

"Filming Riverdale, I'm doing things now in my life that I never would have ever thought I'd get to experience -- like, I got to fire a gun, not that I even had an interest in doing that," she explains. "I don't know if you'll see it in the show, but I think Betty will get married before I get married. How about that?"

The video was released on the outlet's YouTube page, just days after rumors started swirling that Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star-turned-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, had called it quits after two years together.

Though the two both clapped back at the various reports via Instagram earlier this week, Reinhart does seem to subtly shade Sprouse in the video while recalling how she got her start as an actress. Unlike 26-year-old Sprouse, who starred on shows like That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Wizards of Waverly Place, Reinhart avoided the Disney spotlight.

"I did not want to be a Disney kid," the Hustlers star says, laughing while pretending to zip her mouth shut and throw away the key. "We'll leave it at that."

Reinhart also opens up about her first real kiss, which she says happened on the set of a movie.

"I was so nervous," she admits. "I think I didn't really even process that I had to do it until I was there, and I was like, 'Oh, s**t, I'm about to make out with someone for the first time."

"It was, like, horrifying," she adds with a laugh. "My mom was on set, not that she really cared, not that it was that awkward for us because we're close, but it was definitely strange. And it was an older guy. So that was weird."

Earlier this month, ET caught up with Reinhart and Sprouse at Comic-Con in San Diego, where they assured Riverdale fans that their respective characters, Betty and Jughead Jones, are "still going strong" on the CW series' upcoming fourth season.

With Jughead being at prep school in season four, Sprouse revealed that his character is "only back in Riverdale on the weekends," which Reinhart said "will probably cause some stress" between the now long-distance TV couple.

"I think that is going to inevitably put stress on the relationship between Betty and Jughead," Sprouse conceded. "I think it might be a little bit tense. They might fall, turn away from each other, only to come back together way stronger. I think they're gonna be really good."

Hear more in the video below.

