Cole Sprouse is calling out the trolls.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Sprouse blasted his haters who claim that he Photoshops some of his pics by sharing hilarious, poorly edited images. In one selfie, Sprouse's cheek is awkwardly extended, while another pic -- this one with his twin, Dylan Sprouse -- makes his face look flattened. Chin extensions, puffy lips, a skinny waist and more make up the remaining altered photos.

"I'm honestly pretty tired of people saying I 'edit' my photos," Sprouse quipped in the caption, which was posted by a fan account. "Like, sure, everybody edits their photos a little bit, this is Instagram we're talking about here, lol. But to suggest I'm changing the shape of my face or eye color is silly and quite frankly - damaging to my brand."

"Who even has the time for that??? To prove you guys wrong I've decided to include some pictures of myself near my friends and family (shout out to the real wizard David Blaine, you were my childhood)," he continued. "If you work hard, eat right, and brush your teeth, you can glow like me too. I even looked like this as a baby so back off! Don't hate on someone else just because your [sic] jealous."

At the end of the post he jokingly added, "Also follow my tiktok if you want to see just how 'fake' I am, smh."

Sprouse's Riverdale co-stars were delighted by their pal's post, with Lili Reinhart joking, "So proud of you!!" and Skeet Ulrich declaring, "I love you honesty [sic]."

Vanessa Morgan, meanwhile, was seemingly confused by the post commenting, "Lmao wtf is this."

This isn't the first time Sprouse has turned to humor to dispel rumors. After reports surfaced that he and Reinhart, his girlfriend, had called it quits, Sprouse took to Instagram to shut down the claims.

"UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," Sprouse wrote alongside a sexy shot of himself and Reinhart.

Following the post, Sprouse joked to ET's Katie Krause that the rumors were "incredibly" annoying, before saying that "you have to poke fun at it a little bit."

"I don't care. That's the nature of our industry," he said. "... It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Watch the video below for more on Sprouse.

