Tyler Cameron Bonds With Gigi Hadid's Former Stepsisters -- Pic

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid may not be hot and heavy anymore, but The Bachelorette star was right at home rubbing elbows with the super model's former stepsisters, Erin Foster and Sara Foster, last week.

The 26-year-old model attended a La Mer event in New York City, where he chatted it up with the pair, even posing for photos with them.

"Had a great time at the @lamer event with my younger sisters... now I got some moisturizer for this crusty face of mine," Cameron captioned a photo of himself between the sisters.

Erin commented on the photo: "I didn't approve this pic. But I look great so I'll allow it." Sara chimed in, "Family is everything."

The event was part of the skincare line's partnership with legendary photographer Mario Sorrenti and his daughter, Gray Sorrenti.

Erin also shared a post from the event, captioned it, "Sara's a big fan of their anti-aging serum." To which her sis responded, "You should try it so people will stop asking if I'm the younger sister." Cameron chimed into this playfully sibling aggression with: "@sarafoster love this clasp back."

Gigi and Bella Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, was married to Erin and Sara's father, David Foster, from 2011 to 2017. As fans know, the blended family appeared together on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. David married Katherine McPhee in June in an intimate London ceremony.

On Thursday, a source told ET that Gigi and Tyler were no longer dating after two months of sightings, including Cameron attending Gigi's grandmother's funeral in The Netherlands last month.

"It burned hot and burned out fast," Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti told ET hours after we broke news broke of the split. "I want to know what happened to make it break off so soon after the funeral. It's just such a big moment."

