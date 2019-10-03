Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid Are No Longer Together (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron is a bachelor once more.

A source close to the situation tells ET that the former Bachelorette contestant is single. He and Gigi Hadid are no longer dating.

Following Cameron's stint on The Bachelorette -- and a post-show drink with the season's leading lady, Hannah Brown -- he and Hadid made headlines for their dates around New York and his attendance at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands.

One of the last times the duo was spotted at the same event came in early September when they attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week, though they arrived separately.

This week, Hadid has been busy with Paris Fashion Week, even catching attention for escorting a prankster off the runway during the Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Cameron served as the bartender on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and moved into a new apartment in NYC's East Village neighborhood.

Last month, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Cameron about his dates with the 24-year-old model, where he said that they were "just friends" and had spent time "hanging out" together.

"I mean... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public," he said. "She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships," Cameron, who also works as a model, added. "I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now. I'm in love with myself."

Additionally, though he was in talks to be the next Bachelor -- a job that has since gone to Peter Weber -- Cameron told ET that "my heart wasn't 100 percent there."

"That's something you have to be fully invested in," he said of taking on the leading role. "I was on the other side as a contestant, which is a much easier role than being the lead of the show... I sat on it, thought on it, and my heart wasn't in it."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

