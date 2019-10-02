Tyler Cameron has new digs -- and a new look!

The 26-year-old former Bachelorette contestant took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics and videos documenting his move from New York's Upper West Side to its East Village neighborhood.

In videos on his Story, Cameron excitedly keyed into his new pad before jumping on the only piece of furniture currently in the skyline view-filled apartment -- a bean bag.

Cameron -- who first revealed he was looking for an NYC apartment in August -- changed his look for another pic, posing in a black turtleneck and pants while lounging in his new place. The most shocking adjustment came with Cameron's hair, though, as the former reality star styled his locks with a center part on his forehead.

"Got a new apartment so I’m acting brand new," he quipped in the caption.

Tuesday was a big day for Cameron, as he also served as the bartender on Watch What Happens Live. Following his appearance -- during which he once again tried out his new 'do -- Cameron took to Instagram to ask host Andy Cohen an important question.

"So @bravoandy, what do you think of doing the real husbands of the LES?" he asked, before joking, "But also swipe to see the newest hair trend for fall 2019 #FashionForward"

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Cameron last month, he said that he's "extremely happy" amid all the recent changes in his life.

"Life has changed for the better," he said. "... I've been given opportunities that you get a head start in life and it's grateful and open a lot of doors for me and I just want to do good by it."

Watch the video below for more of Cameron's sit-down with ET.

