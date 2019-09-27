Tyler Cameron has a temporary new gig as David Spade's production assistant!

On Thursday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, the Bachelorette alum joined the comedian for a hilarious skit.

"It's not bad," Cameron said of the job. "The pay is good; I have my own parking spot and six girls from the staff have already proposed to me ... I said no."

All seemed to be going just fine for Cameron, until competition began brewing with another P.A. named Johnny. Spade told the guys that due to the show's tight budget, only one could be saved.

"Tyler, the last eight hours you've worked here have been, obviously, magical," Spade explained. "I'll cherish the time we spent together learning how the copier works, but Johnny is sort of family. Johnny the PA, will you accept the rose?"

Johnny was then asked if he had any final questions for Cameron, to which he asked, "Tyler, do you know Hannah B.?"

"Umm, yes, John. I do," Cameron replied.

Spade then ended the skit with an epic request. "By the way, I have a request for you to take off your shirt," he said.

Cameron didn't even hesitate, removing his T-shirt and showing off his impeccable abs to the camera. Watch below:

Hours later, Cameron stepped out solo to GUESS' launch party for their new Seductive Noir For Men & Women fragrance at No Vacancy in Los Angeles. The reality star went casual for the evening soiree, sporting a light gray T-shirt with skinny jeans and white kicks.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for GUESS?, Inc

He was joined by Bachelor in Paradise alum Wills Reid, who also went comfy for the occasion in a blue tee and athletic pants. The two were spotted chatting with guests and filming videos for GUESS' Instagram Stories.

Spotted: Tyler Cameron and Wills Reid filming videos for @GUESS last night at the fragrance launch party for Seductive Noir pic.twitter.com/PzHFPmU3km — Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) September 27, 2019

Cameron has been making plenty of headlines even after filming wrapped for Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, as fans can't get enough of his relationship with Gigi Hadid. The supermodel was not in attendance with Cameron for Thursday's event, however, as she is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week. Hadid slayed all of her runway shows on Thursday, walking the catwalk for brands like Isabel Marant and Virgil Abloh's Off-White.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Cameron on Tuesday, where he opened up about where his relationship with Hadid stands in his first on-camera interview.

"We're just friends," he said, playing coy. "I mean... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now," he added. "I'm in love with myself."

Cameron's relationship with Hadid took off days after his appearance on Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette in July. After her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, the beauty queen asked Cameron, her runner-up, out for a drink. He ended up spending the night at Brown's place in Los Angeles, but days later, headed to New York, where he's been getting serious with Hadid. He even attended the funeral for Hadid's grandmother with her in the Netherlands.

"She's an amazing person," Cameron shared. "We have a great time together."

Hear more from Cameron's candid sit-down with ET below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron Says He Was Asked to Be the 'Bachelor': Why He Said No (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron Explains His Back-to-Back Dates With Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid: 'I Make Mistakes' (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence on Gigi Hadid Relationship

Related Gallery