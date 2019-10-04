Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are weighing in on a recent Bachelor Nation development.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the newlyweds at the premiere for Jexi on Thursday, where they discussed the recent news that Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and model Gigi Hadid have called it quits. A source close to the situation told ET on Thursday that Cameron is now single.

"It burned hot and burned out fast," Iaconetti said, before referencing Cameron's attendance at Hadid's grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands, which came after several public dates between the pair.

"I want to know what happened to make it break off so soon after the funeral," Iaconetti said. "It's just such a big moment."

Meanwhile, Haibon called the news "really sad," adding that he "was really hoping" they'd work out because "it was just a cool story."

As for whether Cameron may rekindle a romance with Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Iaconetti was quick to shut that idea down.

"I'm surprised she hasn't unfollowed him on Instagram.... She feels cheated by what he did," Iaconetti said, referring to Brown's post-show date with Cameron, days after which he was spotted on a date with Hadid. "That was sleazy a little bit."

"What if Hannah still has feelings?" Haibon questioned. "Feelings just don't disappear."

"She doesn't have feelings anymore after that," Iaconetti insisted.

Haibon, who dubbed Cameron "the king of Bachelor Nation," went on to point out that things between Cameron and Hadid may have started up before his drink with Brown.

"I feel like they may have been talking," Iaconetti agreed. "We're all speculating here."

Last month, ET spoke with Cameron about his dates with Hadid, revealing that they were "just friends" and had spent time "hanging out" together.

"I mean... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public," he said. "She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships," Cameron, who also works as a model, added. "I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now. I'm in love with myself."

Jexi hits theaters Oct. 11.

