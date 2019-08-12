One day after tying the knot, Jared Haibon is sweetly celebrating the upcoming chapter in his life with new wife Ashley Iaconetti.

Haibon took to Instagram Monday morning -- hours after the Bachelor in Paradise alums exchanged vows in a gorgeous Rhode Island ceremony -- to share a heartfelt tribute to his bride.

"How to even begin this caption? There’s so many emotions running through my body right now," Haibon, 30, wrote alongside a photo of Iaconetti and himself at their nuptials, with the blushing bride decked out in her full wedding gown and the grinning groom looking dapper in his tailored tuxedo.

"I woke up yesterday morning, the day of my wedding, crying. Not from sadness, or fear. I was crying because I was so overwhelmed with happiness, excitement, gratefulness and humbleness," Haibon continued. "I was about to have the honor of marrying my favorite person on this earth."

"Ashley is my best friend, my person, my soulmate and now my wife. I love this woman more than words will ever allow me to express," he added. "In the coming days/weeks/months, I’ll be sharing so many pictures and videos from our wedding because it was the best day of my life."

Haibon then took the opportunity to express his gratitude to everyone who made the wedding possible, sharing, "Thank you to my family and friends for surrounding us with so much love. Thank you to my parents for always supporting and loving me and being such great examples for my sister and I. Thank you to Jay and Audrey for being incredible people and raising two wonderful women."

"At this moment, I truly feel like the luckiest man in the world," Haibon concluded the touching tribute.

Late Sunday night, after being pronounced husband and wife and celebrating with gusto at their reception, the newlyweds took to their Instagram story to share the moment Haibon -- with his tuxedo appropriately disheveled after a long night of partying -- carried Iaconetti across the threshold of their honeymoon suite.

The next morning, Ashley also shared a cute video of their post-wedding meal, which included a bowl of authentic New England Clam Chowder, some fried cod and fried mozzarella sticks.

"Diet over for now, that's for sure. Hello fried food," Ashley said as she panned the camera across the food laid out on the table at a local eatery called Iggy's.

"Italy, here we come," she added, referring to the couple's fun honeymoon plans. "But first, some Rhode Island staples!"

The pair's adorable wedding comes just over a year after Haibon proposed to Iaconetti during a special appearance on season five of Paradise last summer.

Iaconetti exclusively revealed to ET in June that American Idol alum David Cook would be singing at her and Haibon's wedding.

"He is one of my favorite artists ever and, I mean, my favorite American Idol ever. So it's really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding," Iaconetti raved. "He has, like, the warmest voice ever. He just can, like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism."

"Yeah, we kind of joking one day about, 'What if David Cook sang at our wedding?' And now we have to do it. So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out," Haibon added.

See more on Iaconetti and Haibon's lavish wedding in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

