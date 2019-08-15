Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are living it up on their honeymoon.

The newlyweds have been sharing videos and photos from their romantic time in Italy on their Instagram Stories on Wednesday and Thursday. Iaconetti, 31, posted a seaside snap of herself in a nude colored dress, sharing what her and her husband have been doing.

"Jared and I had a romantic, delicious, seven course meal," the Bachelor alum wrote, adding that the two will then head to Positano and Sorrento and "want to go to a few hole-in-the-wall mom and pop restaurant there." She also posted photos of her pasta and pizza.

In another sweet selfie her and Haibon posted on Thursday, Iaconetti reminisced about how her life has changed since her last time in Italy.

"The last time I was in Italy I was 20 years old and for the entire 8 hour flight I stared at Joe Jonas on the cover of Rolling Stone," she wrote. "11 years later, I'm in Italy on my honeymoon with my husband who I told Bachelor producers to have in BIP for me because he looked like a Jonas Brother."

She then jokingly added, "In conclusion, Happy 30th birthday @JoeJonas!" Jonas coincidentally celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

Haibon, 30, on his end, posted another selfie of him and his wife with a "Just Married" sign and another of them all smiles and lying down.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums got married on August 11 in a gorgeous Rhode Island ceremony. The two got engaged during a special appearance on season five of BiP.

Iaconetti and Haibon revealed their romance to fans in May 2018, months after her breakup from Bachelor Winter Games star Kevin Wendt. Iaconetti, who first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, previously tried to pursue a relationship with Haibon on season two of BiP, but the pair decided at the time they were better as friends. Haibon first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's 2015 season of The Bachelorette.

