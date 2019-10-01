Justin and Hailey Bieber solidified their commitment to each other with a second wedding in South Carolina on Monday night -- but Kendall Jenner is happily living the single life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself with her "date" for the event, Fai Khadra, but insisted they're not actually dating. The 27-year-old model and singer has made plenty of other appearances on Jenner's Instagram, most notably during Coachella earlier this year.

"We don't date he's just my date 🖤," Jenner captioned Tuesday's pic -- though that didn't stop fans and famous friends from encouraging the pair to get together.

Khadra -- whose sisters, Simi and Haze Khadra, are Kylie Jenner's good friends -- also accompanied another model, Riley Montana, to the Bieber wedding, and spent time with Jaden Smith, Kylie and more. A source told ET that after battling a nasty flu, Kylie felt well enough to attend the wedding. See pics from the night below.

While Jenner says she's not dating Khadra, Logan Paul recently revealed he'd love to take the model out -- though Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban quickly shot that down on his podcast, FoodGod: OMFG.

"I don't think so and you know why? I think you're too out there and Kendall is very low-key with the people she dates and they're low-key. If you did date Kendall, the next day you would skydive off the Empire State Building," Cheban said. "That wouldn't work for her."

