Logan Paul has a celebrity crush! The 24-year-old YouTube star speaks with FoodGod Jonathan Cheban on the latest episode of his podcast, FoodGod: OMFG, and has to know, "Do I have a chance with Kendall Jenner?"

Cheban, who is a longtime family friend of the Kardashians and Jenners, shoots him straight, responding, "I don't think so and you know why? I think you're too out there and Kendall is very low-key with the people she dates and they're low-key. If you did date Kendall, the next day you would skydive off the Empire State building. That wouldn't work for her."

Taking in Cheban's answer, Paul notes, "Every girl I end up dating, there's like a couple things ...One, they hate me at first. ...When you meet me in real life, I'm not the person you see on the Internet."

Not giving up on his dream of dating Jenner, Paul adds, "Maybe if I get her in a conversation, we'll see what happens."

Encouraging Paul, Cheban says, "I think you'd swoon it. ...She's cool. She's very reserved." Going back on his endorsement a bit, Cheban then quips, "So, no chance!"

Paul reacts, "Rejection is just a part of life."

The Internet sensation -- who previously dated actress Chloe Bennet -- might have other motives for wanting to date the 23-year-old model. "I'm just ready for the high-profile relationship," he says.

Back in July, Jenner addressed the many romance rumors about her after a tweet alleged she'd dated five NBA athletes. "Starting five of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated," the meme reads above photos of D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin.

"Two out of five accurate, thanks," Jenner wrote in response to the meme. She has been linked and photographed on several occasions with both Simmons and Griffin.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

Cheban was right about Jenner being "reserved" as she is very private about her love life. "I’m in relationships for myself, for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don’t find the need to be flexing it like that,” she said on Apple Music’s ZAZA WORLD RADIO earlier this year.

Here's more with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that has caught Paul's eye:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Addresses Romance Rumors After Meme Alleges She's Dated 5 NBA Players

Kendall Jenner Reveals She Was Too Nervous to Meet Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Logan Paul Insists He's No Longer a 'Controversial YouTube Star' During Fox Business Interview

Related Gallery