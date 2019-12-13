Kim Kardashian West is keeping it simple this holiday season! The 39-year-old reality star took to social media on Friday to share her annual Christmas card. But whereas in the past the card has been an extravagant ordeal, complete with most members of her famous family, this year's photo is of only herself, husband Kanye West and their four kids.

In the image, the family sits on the steps with Kim holding her and Kanye's 7-month-old son, Psalm, in her lap while the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, is in Kanye's arms. The eldest kids, North, 6, and Saint, 3, are sitting on the steps with giant smiles.

Also noteworthy, there's a definite West family dress code for the photo. Kim and her kids are decked out in gray sweatsuits and white socks, with only Kanye wearing a white shirt.

The West Family Christmas Card 2019 pic.twitter.com/0rjGXxiWD1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2019

This comes after Kim's declaration that she plans to dress more modestly moving forward as she comes closer to her 40th birthday next year.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she told New York Magazine last month.

Kanye also expressed his dislike of her sexy image on last season of KUWTK, when she attended this year's Met Gala in a racy Thierry Mugler dress.

Last year the Kardashian Christmas card, which was set to feature all the members of the famous family, didn't go exactly as planned. The family, mainly Kim and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, got into it over scheduling conflicts for the pic. The image ended up featuring Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie and their children, with Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner absent.

