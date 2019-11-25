For years, every inch of Kim Kardashian West's looks, costumes and style have been analyzed and critiqued by the world, but if it seems the reality star has toned down her sexy image of late, there’s a reason.

In a new interview with New York Magazine, the 39-year-old mom opens up about how she has changed her attitude toward the image she portrays, and the influence her children have had on her style.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she explains. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

“I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House,’ and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie,” she continues. “And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.’”

While Kardashian West is still considered a sex symbol by many, she indicates she has mixed feelings about the status.

"It can be complicated,” she says. “I definitely see the things that I brought on myself, the biggest being the robbery. Just being flashy and oversharing my every move on social media. But I enjoy my life. Someone said to me the other day, 'What is it like being you?' It’s awesome.”

Kardashian West's fashion shift confessions come just weeks after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed her husband, Kanye West, disapproving of her sexy 2019 Met Gala outfit.

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," the rapper said, after declaring that he doesn’t like her showing off her body.

"The night before, you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?" Kim responded. "You’re giving me really bad anxiety ... I don’t need any more negative energy."

In her New York Magazine cover interview, Kardashian West also discusses how she doesn’t feel as much pressure to “keep up” these days, particularly when it comes to posting the best social media images.

"I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up,” she says. “Not that I did it to feel like I had to keep up, but I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini. I actually just want to lay out.”



“I don’t care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I’d pull up to the house and I’d see, ‘This is a setup. This is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup. Oh, this place has so many different setups. This is going to be amazing,’” she adds. “Now I’m just like, 'Let’s actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.’”

