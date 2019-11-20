Kim Kardashian West's youngest kiddos made a very sweet cameo on her Instagram account on Tuesday night.

Daughter Chicago, 1, and son Psalm, 6 months, cuddled up for a very sweet pic, which the mother of four captioned, "My heart!"

Auntie Khloe Kardashian commented, "The sweetest," while grandmomager Kris Jenner added, "Precious babies !!!!😍😍😍."

This comes shortly after Kim shared a sweet shot of Chicago rocking some pointed red shades, writing, "Chi Chi."

Khloe also posted a pic of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, hugging her cousin, Chicago. "Besties," she captioned the pic.

Kim's eldest children, North, 6, and Saint, 3, were absent from these particular family pics, but are often featured on their proud mom's Instagram!

ET recently spoke with JoJo Siwa, who spent some time with Kim and her oldest daughter on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, about North's fashion statements

"North is six, right? She's six years old, she's a little, tiny peanut," she continued. "If she wants to wear a nose ring and play dress up, [let her]. You know, when you were a little kid, you used to [do that]."

