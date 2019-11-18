Kim Kardashian West's new SKIMS infomercial has a few special guests!

The entrepreneur has enlisted her mom, Kris Jenner, alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, to star in a nostalgic '90s-style infomercial for her shapewear brand.

Kardashian West posted four different clips of the infomercial on Instagram on Monday, in which Jenner, Richards and Rinna talk about why they love SKIMS as they sit in a studio with a model demonstrating the undergarments. At the end of each clip, there's an "Order Now!" card that features Kardashian West rocking the SKIMS pieces as it advertises the price, website and a number to call.

Rinna even unrobes her leopard-print wrap dress to show the SKIMS bra and high-waist brief she's wearing underneath.

ET spoke with Kardashian West ahead of the launch of SKIMS back in September. She explained she's been experimenting with shapewear for years and finally has a collection she can consistently rely on.

"I feel like I've been making and wearing shapewear for 15 years just because I've been cutting it up and always been making it my own," she shared. "I feel like I [now] have all the solutions for the problems [with SKIMS] I've been trying to fix for so long." the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

Over the weekend at BravoCon 2019, Richards gave ET a tease on whether her friend, Jenner, would make an appearance on season 10 of RHOBH.

"Stay tuned…" Richards said. "I'm just saying, you'll have to tune in this season and see for yourself."

