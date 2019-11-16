There's never a dull moment in Beverly Hills!

ET's Brice Sander caught up with Kyle Richards at 2019 BravoCon on Friday, where she revealed that fans can expect many things from season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including a possible Kris Jenner cameo!

"We have a lot of stuff going on," Richards said. "Obviously with all these women, two new cast members, like usual, not everyone gets along. Everyone has a different opinion about things, and it's not just only drama. We also do have fun too. Great trips and exciting stuff going on, so it's a little mix of everything. Never a dull moment in Beverly Hills."

Richards, meanwhile, made a recent appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So could fans expect Jenner to make her way to RHOBH?

"Stay tuned…" Richards said while giving a teasy look. "I'm just saying, you'll have to tune in this season and see for yourself."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meanwhile, following Lisa Vanderpump's departure after a feud with her co-stars and Richards, it was announced that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would be joining the season 10 cast.

As for Richards' relationship with Vanderpump? The reality star shared that she wouldn't ignore her former BFF if she ran into her, telling ET, "I would say, 'Hi, how are you?' I just bumped into her in Beverly Hills about a week and a half ago and I said, 'Hi, how are you?'" When asked if they are cordial, she replied, "It is on my end."

While Vanderpump may be gone, Richards is always down to have her and former RHOBH co-stars return to the show.

"You know what, I am always nostalgic when people ask [about] the original cast from season one," Richards said. "Of course, I'd love to have any of them back."

For more on Richards, watch below.

