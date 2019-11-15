Be prepared for a major Real Housewives of Orange County reunion!

ET's Brice Sander caught up with Andy Cohen at 2019 BravoCon at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, where he revealed that the upcoming special will be one you do not want to miss.

"There is a meltdown to end all meltdowns," Cohen shared. "There are some real strong emotions. Surprisingly, there are some mending of fences -- which I didn't expect going into it -- and we saw a real emotional Gina [Kirschenheiter], who let us into everything that she's been going through, and it's upsetting and I think people will be interested in seeing what she has to say."

With a bit of a recent shakeup in the cast -- OG RHOC housewife Vicki Gunvalson was demoted to "friend of" for the current season -- will there continue to be more Housewives leaving or being introduced in the next year?

"Look, we always like to keep it fresh. I think Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] was a great addition and, you know, we'll see what happens," Cohen noted. "This season's great. I'm four episodes into watching cuts and that's an especially dramatic and driven group of women, who have a lot going on. They kind of pick up right where we left off and carry on."

The Bravo mastermind was having a blast at the first-ever BravoCon, as he prepared to host a star-studded edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen -- featuring dozens of Bravo reality celebs.

"We're doing a segment tonight called 'Squash that Beef,' where we are going to see if we can rectify some feuds between really random pairs of people that don't get along," he teased. "We're going to see if I can have all 76 people leave as friends tonight."

In August, ET caught up with Windham-Burke after she joined the RHOC crew for season 14, where she opened up about meeting the rest of the ladies.

"From the first day I met them, we were literally having a great time dancing on tables," the newest housewife told ET. "I am a girl’s girl. I love women, I have tons of women friends. So, you throw me into a group of women with music and tequila, and I am going to have a good time."

"You get me a babysitter and take me out of my house, I'm going to make the most of it," she added. "And these women are fun. They know how to have a good time, and I just instantly had a connection with all of them."

See more of ET's BravoCon coverage, below.

