Andy Cohen is weighing in on Bethenny Frankel's departure from The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Wednesday, while recording his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 51-year-old host discussed the news and expressed his thanks to Frankel for her role on the series.

"My overwhelming feeling about Bethenny leaving New York, and I told her this six weeks ago…that I am so grateful that she came back. She already left is what we need to remember, so we were so lucky to have these last seasons with her in it."

"And it was just so fun to have her back and she brought so much to the show that I am just living in the gratitude of her second return," he continued. "And I hopefully will live in the gratitude of her third return. Because we are much like the mob, you can't get out. And I do hope and think that she will come back sometime."

Cohen went on to discuss the possible ways that Frankel might pop up in new seasons of the Real Housewives.

"She's [still such] a part of everything that's going on, that you almost could see her dropping in," he mused. "And it's like, 'Oh my god!' You know? …Bethenny's at a party or Bethenny's on this trip or…you never know."

When asked to dish on the drama that prompted her departure, Cohen remained tight-lipped, stating, "I'm gonna leave it in my gratitude."

In late August, Frankel confirmed to ET that she had decided to "leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women."

Frankel has been a part of RHONY since 2008. She left the show after the third season in 2010, before rejoining in 2015.

Since, she's been keeping busy. After Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas through the weekend, Frankel flew into Miami on Tuesday and she, along with her disaster relief initiative, bstrong, have been coordinating aid for survivors.

