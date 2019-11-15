Caroline Manzo is laughing off Teresa Giudice's accusation that she might have been "a rat."

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Caroline on Friday at BravoCon in New York City, where she appeared on the panel "Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition." The 58-year-old former Real Housewives of New Jersey star commented on Teresa implying that she may have acted as an informant in relation to the government's investigation into Teresa and her husband, Joe Giudice's, business dealings, and the couple’s subsequent prison sentences. Teresa made the accusation during her and Joe's much-talked-about joint interview with Andy Cohen last month.

"You're sitting there and it's funny because I wasn't watching and my phone just went crazy and I was like, 'Why is my phone going crazy?'" Caroline recalls to ET about how she found out about Teresa's accusation. "And then Andy said, 'Well, maybe you want to watch.' And so I watched it over and, what do I say to that? There's nothing I can say to that because you can't argue with crazy. You can't argue with stupid."

"You can't argue with that, so you just let it be," she adds. "If you need that to get you through your day, God bless. What am I going to say? There's nothing I can say to that."

Teresa's suggestion came after Andy showed her and Joe an old Real Housewives of New Jersey clip, in which Caroline accurately predicted Joe’s imprisonment. Teresa and Joe both pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014 and were given consecutive sentences, with Teresa -- who was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison -- serving her time first.

"I'm not the only one," Caroline stresses to ET about the prediction. "Come on! It wasn't too hard to predict. I'd be making money on it. I'd be playing the lottery otherwise. It wasn't too hard to predict."

Caroline will be seeing 47-year-old Teresa on Watch What Happens Live on Friday night and said she isn't afraid to face her former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star.

"I don't know that there will be a conversation, but like I said, it is what it is," she says. "I have no fear. I'm fine. I'm cool."

As for if she will ever return to the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Caroline says it depends on if the offer is good enough. Caroline left the Real Housewives of New Jersey after its fifth season and had a spinoff series about her family, Manzo'd With Children, which lasted three seasons.

"You know what? I'm not foolish enough to say never, but it's not on my radar," she shares. "You know, you'll hear the Brinks truck backing up 'beep beep!' That's when you'll know I'm back. When there's a truck backing up. If they made me an offer I can't refuse, that's that -- it would have to come down to that."

When asked if she still watches the show, Caroline said she didn't.

"Like I said, why would I go back to crazy for nothing?" she points out. "You've got to pay me to get me involved in that stuff."

ET recently spoke with Teresa, and she offered the prison advice she would give to Lori Loughlin. Loughlin is facing possible jail time due to her and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters -- Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20 -- admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

