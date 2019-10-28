Caroline Manzo has responded to being called a possible “rat” by her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar, Teresa Giudice.

During Sunday’s Bravo special, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, Teresa implied that Caroline may have acted as an informant in relation to the government's investigation into her husband, Joe Giudice's, business dealings, and the couple’s subsequent prison sentences.

The suggestion came after host Andy Cohen showed the Giudices an old Real Housewives of New Jersey clip, in which Caroline accurately predicted Joe’s imprisonment.

“How could she predict that?” responded Teresa, who joined Andy in the studio, while Joe participated via satellite from Italy, where he’s living after being deported. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that?”



Joe, 47, then denied that Caroline, 58, was the “rat,” claiming that he knew who informed government officials about his business dealings.

Teresa, 47, concluded the interview by reciting a Sophia Loren quote, “If you haven’t cried, your eyes aren’t beautiful,” before adding that her eyes have done so much crying that she must have the “most beautifulest eyes in the world.”

Caroline appeared to be referring to this line in a slideshow posted on Instagram on Monday, during which she can be seen bopping around a microphone while playing Whitney Houston’s “If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful,” in one video.

"I don't typically dance and sing this early in the morning, but I have to laugh,” she explained in a second clip. “And I couldn't find the word 'beautifulest' anywhere. I’m sorry. But you'll be hearing from me soon."

During his Andy Cohen Live radio show on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, on Monday, Andy reiterated Caroline’s sentiments about her speaking out further soon.

“We did speak the other day,” he responded, when asked by a listener if he knew what Caroline thought about Teresa's suggestion that she was an informant. “I would say that she is not pleased and I would say that you will probably be hearing from her in some capacity. Soon.”

In 2015, Teresa served 11 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Joe commenced a three-year sentence for the same crimes in 2016. He was released in March and transferred to ICE custody. He is currently residing with his grandmother in Italy while he awaits a final decision regarding his deportation.

During their interview with Andy, the couple were asked whether they envision a future together following Joe’s deportation. Neither were able to answer, but they did address fidelity concerns, with Teresa admitting she didn’t think Joe had been faithful to her during his imprisonment.

Joe denied he had been with anyone other than Teresa during his time in prison, and in Italy. "It's been three and a half years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I would have been with somebody this week," he said.

"As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters," he added about Teresa, who has been photographed with a mystery man. "If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that's what she's got to do."

The couple have four children together, but Teresa said that she thinks they would understand if their parents pursued a divorce.

"I think they get it," Teresa said. "I don't think they want to see it happen, obviously. But they understand."



