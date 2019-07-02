New faces, new men, new roles and a new ‘Wife!

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for season 14 -- and judging by the trailer, it’ll be one of the most explosive seasons yet. Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador (yes, her maiden name is "Storms"), Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are all back for the new batch of episodes. They’re joined by RHOC newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who brings seven kids along with her! Meanwhile, "OG of the OC" Vicki Gunvalson steps into a "friend of the Housewives" role for the very first time. Still, don’t think Vicki's going to be any less involved in the drama; she and Kelly get into it in the trailer!

In fact, Kelly appears to get into it with just about everyone in the sneak peek, which also features drama surrounding Gina’s marriage and legal issues, allegations of drug use, a Housewife-on-Housewife makeout session, new relationships, and lots and lots of tears. Watch the full trailer here:

"It has all the hallmarks of OC," executive producer Andy Cohen tells ET of the new season. "It has a lot of humor. It has some really serious, personal kind of drama that are going on, in the personal lives of a lot of the women. And then there are some really funny moments, and great bonding and great strife."

Tamra double down on that promise from Andy when ET spoke with her last month.

"It wasn't a season where we were lacking content," she shared. "Everybody had something going on in their life, and that is a good show. It's not stuff where we had to -- it's not one of those things where we're sitting around the table going, 'But you didn't invite me to that party!' No it was like real-life stuff, and that's when things are good."

"Obviously, I haven't seen, but I lived it," she added. "So, it's gonna be good. I mean, we needed it, though! I feel like we came off a couple of seasons that were a little weak, and I feel like it's good. Gina and Emily, which were newbies last year, really stepped up their game."

"I think everybody is gonna be shocked," she said. "I think Gina really was a rockstar this season."

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s new season premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

