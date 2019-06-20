Eddie Judge is back in action.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s husband has struggled with atrial fibrillation, or AFib, for years. The condition results in an irregular heartbeat and sidelined Eddie from one of his passions, fitness. The Judges own a gym, CUT Fitness, and Eddie has competed in multiple Spartan Races, but had to step back from all of that as he fought for his health.

"He’s gone through a lot," Tamra tells ET. "He went from a very active person to somebody that, you know, had to take multiple naps during the day and I think it did a lot to [him] psychologically."

"It aged me real fast," Eddie says. "[But] I'm back! I don't have to take naps, I can go a whole day and, yeah, I feel good."

"I'm working out, exercising," he continues. "I don't have any symptoms, I feel normal."

Yes, after a series of surgeries, Eddie’s AFib has finally been corrected. But, his heart health journey isn’t over quite yet.

"In the midst of correcting the AFib, there was damage done to a part of his heart," Tamra explains. "So now, we're dealing with that damage, which we knew going into it that it could be a possibility and it happened. So, he's not quite done with his journey, but he feels so much better and he’s back to work."

Next up for Eddie is likely one more surgery, this time to get a WATCHMAN implant, which helps to keep blood clots from forming in the heart by permanently closing a small part of the heart.

"[It’s] a little umbrella-like thing that gets implanted into the appendage, [which] is just a little pocket of just part of your heart just coagulates blood," Eddie explains. "If you're not on blood thinners, that's where you'll start having blood clots, and that's where the issues come with stroke. So, you know, you got time, stay on the blood thinners until probably the end of this year, if not next year, and then we'll cross that bridge."

"We're not done with the journey," he adds. "There's still more to learn and there's still more to experience and, you know, I'm happy to help people."

The couple is also hoping to help people with their new line of CBD products, Vena Wellness. They currently offer cannabidiol-based oil, capsules and cream, which claim to help with pain relief, mental health, among other things.

"We've actually been researching not only CBD, but marijuana, for the past couple years and decided on CBD after Eddie had gone through multiple procedures with his heart," Tamra shares. "We wanted to have an all-natural product that helped people. So, we created Vena, which [is named after the] vena cava, the two largest veins that push blood into your heart."

ET spoke with Tamra and Eddie at the PodcastOne studios in Beverly Hills, California, where they recorded a two-part episode of Tamra’s former RHOC co-star, Heather Dubrow’s, show, Heather Dubrow’s World. Part two debuted today, which you can listen to here:

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo later this summer.

