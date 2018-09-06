Tamra Judge is hoping for a positive outcome!

The Real Housewives of Orange Countystar took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update with fans after her husband, Eddie Judge's, third invasive heart procedure. The 46-year-old -- who suffers from Atrial fibrillation (also known as AFib), an irregular, rapid heart rate that causes poor blood flow -- underwent an ablation, an invasive heart procedure, on Wednesday.

"THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls. But most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband 💔," Tamra wrote alongside a photo of Eddie and his doctor in the hospital. "It’s been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick. Now it’s time to let your sweet heart ❤️ heal my love @eddiejudge #leftatrialappendage #ablation #bloodthinners😔 #watchmanprocedure comes next 🙏."

Eddie also posted a message of his own on Tuesday night, writing, "I’m still in recovery but Dr. Natale did have to work hard to get me well. With his amazing skills and passion for his work, we re very confident is the last ablation. THANK YOU for all the love and support. I can’t wait to be back on my bike living my blessed life again. ❤️❤️❤️#No2Afib."

During a recent interview with ET, Tamra opened up about her husband's condition. "He's had, now, six heart procedures,” she said before his most recent operation. “Two invasive heart procedures, which would be the ablation, where they go in through the groin and through the vein in the neck and kind of cauterize the parts of the heart that are not beating properly and where the problem areas are. And then, you have to stay on medication. He's been on heart medication, beta blockers, blood thinners for nine months now. Then you have to wait three months to see if it worked. So, it's a process.”

Despite Eddie's scary health issues, Tamra said their relationship is stronger than ever.

"We're good. We've always been good," she shared. "I've never seen him like this. He's always been super upbeat and now he admits he gets a little depressed sometimes. You know, he wants to go, you know, do a Spartan Race, or even work out or ride his bike. He would ride his bike three or four days a week. Now, he can't. He's been doing that for years since he was in high school … He gets a little grumpy sometimes and I just let him be.”

See more on Tamra in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tamra Judge Gives Scary Update on Husband Eddie's Health Ahead of Third Heart Procedure (Exclusive)

Here’s Why Tamra Judge Tweaked Her Name When She Joined ‘Real Housewives’ (Exclusive)

Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Thanks Her for Standing By Him After 5th Heart Procedure: 'I'm One Lucky Man!'

Related Gallery