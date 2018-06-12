Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Thanks Her for Standing By Him After 5th Heart Procedure: 'I'm One Lucky Man!'

Tamra Judge's husband has a lot of appreciation for his dedicated wife.

After undergoing his fifth heart surgery in just six months, Eddie Judge took to Instagram to show his love and appreciation for the Real Housewives of Orange County star's dedication to his well-being.

"BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me. When times are great to when times get tough," Eddie wrote in the caption to a photo of Tamra sitting on a hospital room couch as he recovered from his procedure.

"I love you @tamrajudge with all my heart. Especially the crispy parts inside," Eddie added, along with a laughing emoji. "I'm one lucky man!"

The businessman has been struggling with atrial fibrillation, a condition characterized by an irregular, typically rapid heartbeat that leads to unstable and inadequate blood flow.

While Eddie is a fitness enthusiast and health and wellness expert, his atypical heartbeat has required numerous surgeries and difficult recoveries over the last year.

However, his series of health scares comes on the heels of Tamra's own battle with melanoma. The RHOC star revealed last October that she's finally overcome her long battle with skin cancer.

