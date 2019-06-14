Heather Dubrow isn’t angling to hold an orange again anytime soon.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star confesses that she’s changed her answer about returning to the Bravo hit from "never say never" to "probably not" on the newest episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. ET was behind the scenes for the recording of the episode, which featured a reunion between Heather and her RHOC co-star, Tamra Judge.

"Well, I always say 'never say never,' because, you know, if in two years I was back on the show I don't want to be like, 'Well, they're going in a different direction and I really like the way it's going,'" Heather tells ET. "You never know what life is gonna bring you, but I feel like I'm in a good spot [off the show]."

Tamra promises that she’ll keep asking Heather about returning to Housewives for as long as she stays on the show, which she jokes will be "until they fire me."

"I mean, look, we're like peeking behind the curtains of someone’s life and seeing what's really going on, and I think when it's authentic and we can show our true lives and interact with people that we really would have in our day-to-day lives, and with the normal interactions and drama that goes along with that, I love it and I'm completely on board," Heather offers. "But I feel like, when certain characters -- and I will say characters -- are brought on to be incendiary and light the match, then that takes me a little bit back."

Heather exited the Bravo series after season 11, her fifth on the show, after a series of explosive encounters with then-new Housewife Kelly Dodd. The pair’s drama continued off the show, most recently with Kelly secretly filming Heather outside of a fitness studio, which she posted to her Instagram Story.

"Heather Dubrow has been sitting there, I'm trying to avoid her at all costs," Kelly narrated over the clip of Heather, who was talking to a friend in front of the gym's entrance. "Trying to get in my workout and she won't leave the area. Stop talking! I need to get my workout in and I don't wanna run into you."

When asked if the chances of a RHOC return were greater for her if Kelly was not part of the cast, Heather offers a "yeah," smirk and a sip of her champagne, while Tamra drops a hint at the drama yet-to-come on season 14 of the show.

"I feel like secretly filming might be something that happens on the show," she teases. "Some people like to secretly film."

You’ll have to listen to Heather Dubrow’s World for more season 14 scoop, including Tamra and Heather’s discussion about those rumors that "OG of the OC" Vicki Gunvalson will just be a “friend” to the cast this year:

"So many real-life things were going on with everybody," Tamra shares with ET about the new batch of episodes. "It wasn't a season where we were lacking content. Everybody had something going on in their life."

"It's not one of those things where we're sitting around the table going, 'But you didn't invite me to that party!'" she continues. "No, it was like real-life stuff, and that's when things are good."

"It's gonna be good," she reiterates. "We needed it, though! I feel like we came off a couple of seasons that were a little weak, and I feel like it's good. Gina [Kirschenheiter] and Emily [Simpson], which were newbies last year, really stepped up their game. I mean, obviously, Gina had a lot going on in her life."

As filming kicked off, Gina found herself in a bit of legal trouble after getting a DUI. She’s also reportedly reconciled with her once-estranged husband, who did not appear once on season 13 of the show.

"I think everybody is gonna be shocked," Tamra continues. "I think Gina really was a rockstar this season."

For the first time in a few years, RHOC didn’t lose any cast members going into season 14. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going through a cast shakeup as it finishes its ninth season, with Lisa Vanderpump choosing to quit the series. The restaurateur's final act as a Housewife was not showing up to the cast’s reunion taping.

"We have the same production company," Tamra notes. "So, I was texting with one of the executive producers and saying, 'Is she gonna show up? And he said, 'It doesn't look like it,' and I'm like, 'Please, just give me her number.' Like, I just want to call her and say, for what it's worth, just go. Even if you want to quit the show, say your piece. If you felt you were wrong, apologize. And I feel like if she did go, I feel like it would have resolved everything."

"But I've been where she's at, and I've not wanted to go, and I've sat on my couch and gone, 'I'm not going' and then ended up going," Tamra admits.

"I think she's had a lot going on the last couple years, and at some point, you're done," Heather chimes in. "For whatever her reasons, she's got another really successful show, [Vanderpump Rules], people still get a part of her life, and still get a piece of the fabulousness that is Lisa Vanderpump."

"The difference between me and Lisa is I need the check," Tamra says, with a laugh. "And if you don't go [to the reunion], you don’t get paid."

For more on the ladies’ thoughts on LVP’s exit from RHOBH, subscribe to Heather Dubrow’s World from PodcastOne. Part two of Heather and Tamra’s chat, featuring Tamra’s husband, Eddie, debuts next week, while The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo later this summer.

