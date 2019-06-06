It's the end of a reality TV era.

After nine seasons, Lisa Vanderpump is exiting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ET has learned that regal reality show icon has no plans to return to Bravo reality series.

"It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally… The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with," she told Us Weekly, who were the first to report the story on Thursday.

The news came one day after Andy Cohen revealed that Vanderpump, 58, did not attend the RHOBH Season 9 reunion on Wednesday.

Cohen went live on his Instagram during a break while shooting the reunion to reveal that the longtime star, who was an original castmember from when the show kicked off in 2010, wasn't in attendance.

"There’s major things happening," Cohen hinted. "There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills."

For more on the ongoing drama between Vanderpump and her RHOBH co-stars, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything We Know About Lisa Vanderpump and the 'RHOBH' Reunion Drama

Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes to Trans Community After 'RHOBH' Comment (Exclusive)

'RHOBH': Lisa Vanderpump Says Lie Detector Results Prove Her 'Puppygate' Innocence '1,000 Percent'

Lisa Vanderpump Jokes About Getting 'Off With Their Head' Revenge on 'RHOBH' Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Related Gallery