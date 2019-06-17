Time really can heal all wounds… even for Real Housewives.

The last time Real Housewives of Orange County fans saw Tamra Judge and her ex-husband, Simon Barney, interact, she was yelling, "I want a divorce!" at him in the back of a limo. That was back in 2010; fast-forward nearly a decade, and Tamra says she and Simon are finally on good terms.

"We’ve actually been getting along very well," Tamra tells ET, before tearing up talking about their reconciliation. "It’s been a long time coming but, you know, I’ve always wanted this. I've always wanted to co-parent and now we're actually doing it."

"I think we're at a point in our lives where we're just like, you know what? We're both happy, we went through this, it was hard but let’s make the best of it," she says. "So, we've moved on."

ET spoke with Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, at the PodcastOne studios in Beverly Hills, California, where they recorded an episode of Tamra’s former Real Housewives co-star, Heather Dubrow’s, podcast.

"We're now at a place in our lives where he’s very happy and [Eddie Judge and I are] very happy, and I think that it’s just gotten to that place where there's no fighting constantly," she notes. "Like, there's nothing to fight about, because usually, when you fight, it's something personal. It's something like, you know, 'I hate you, so you're not gonna get this weekend...' or... you know? It's very normal with breakups."

During Tamra and Simon’s divorce, which Tamra describes as "contentious," their kids took sides. Their daughter, Sidney, chose to live with Simon, while their son, Spencer, opted to live with Tamra and Eddie; their youngest daughter, Sophia, splits time between the households.

"We have this big division in our family," Tamra says. "I don’t want to cry, but… our kids split. And Spencer lives with me and Eddie for the past four years, and Sidney is off at college and, you know, I think it was a real, big eye-opener to both of us, and I think that it was a time that we realized that we gotta keep it together."

Tamra’s strained relationship with Sidney has been well-documented on RHOC. Only Spencer has appeared on the Bravo series since Tamra and Simon's split, and that was only last year, after he turned 18. Spencer is now 19 and Sidney is almost 21.

"Sophia is almost 14 and, you know, it's a hard year for her," Tamra notes. "I mean, being 14 for a girl is really difficult, and we just want to make sure that it’s the most positive thing that she can ever experience, and knowing our mistakes in the past, we just want to make it good for her and make it better for our future with our kids."

Housewives onlookers first learned that Tamra and Simon might be on better terms a few weeks ago, when Tamra shared a photo posing with her ex and Sophia to Instagram.

"We went to Sophia's eighth-grade dance, kind of like their graduation -- they didn’t have a ceremony -- [and] we took a picture together," Tamra explains. "And even for Sophia, she's like, 'Oh my god, oh my god! Who's looking?' And we took a picture and I said, 'Are you OK if I post this?' and he said, 'Yeah.' And it was crazy! Like I got so many responses, even Andy Cohen was like, 'Oh my god! That's so amazing!'"

"Who knows, maybe you'll see Simon on season 15?" she jokes.

Next up for Tamra is season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premieres on Bravo later this summer, and expanding her new CBD business with Eddie, Vena Wellness.

“We've actually been researching not only CBD, but marijuana for the past couple years, and decided, after Eddie has gone through multiple procedures with his heart, that we wanted to have an all-natural product that helped people,” Tamra shares.

Check out Tamra and Eddie’s interview on the Heather Dubrow’s World podcast for more:

