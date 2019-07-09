While Lisa Vanderpump has officially exited Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's got on a lot on her plate in the immediate future, including filming her other reality show and paying her respects while bidding farewell to her late mother.

ET has exclusively learned that Vanderpump will fly from Los Angeles to London on Tuesday night to be with her family ahead of her mother’s funeral.

The 58-year-old reality star's mother, Jean, died unexpectedly on June 17 in England. Vanderpump subsequently took a hiatus from filmingVanderpump Rules as she mourned her loss.

According to a source, the reality star is back in front of the cameras for her Bravo series. The source says her first time filming again was at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, which took place in late June.

The source further noted that the Bravo star filmed for the shows eighth season on Tuesday, just hours ahead of her trip to the U.K. for her mother's memorial service.

Additionally, the source says that when Vanderpump returns to the U.S., she's expected to be serving the 12 millionth meal at Project Angel Food, a charity organization that brings meals to those who cannot leave their homes due to medical complications or disabilities stemming from HIV and AIDS.

Vanderpump will also remain busy doubling the size of her West Hollywood restaurant, Tom Tom, the source says, adding that the expansion is slated to be complete by the Fall.

Vanderpump officially announced her exit from RHOBH on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share the news. She posted a clip that shows her fabulously strutting in a black dress, which then flashes to a photo of her with a sentimental message.

"The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh," the famous restaurateur -- who starred on RHOBH for nine seasons and was at the center of much drama between the other Housewives -- wrote.

ET learned back in June that the regal reality show icon had no plans of returning to the show. Vanderpump had also skipped the RHOBH season nine reunion due to her fallout with her cast mates.

Check out the video below for more on Vanderpump's tumultuous recent relationship with RHOBH in the months before her departure.

