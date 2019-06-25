Lisa Vanderpump has finally broken her silence following the death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump.



On Tuesday morning, the British restaurateur posted a photo of her family, including herself, her father, mother and brother, Mark, who died last year of a suspected drug overdose. Alongside, she wrote, “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure. I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity..”



The 58-year-old TV personality also shared a photo of her home in which just about every surface is decorated with large floral bouquets. She captioned the image, “Wonderful acts of kindness as I now live in a flower shop...”

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

Wonderful acts of kindness as I now live in a flower shop..🎀 pic.twitter.com/1rC2SiPkSU — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

On June 20, ET confirmed that the reality TV star’s mother had died at the age of 84. Vanderpump’s rep shared that she is “shocked and devastated” by the loss and asked that she is given privacy as she prepared to return home to London, England.



ET also learned that Vanderpump Rules cameras are still shooting season eight with the rest of the cast, leading up to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding in Kentucky on June 29. It's unclear if Vanderpump will attend the nuptials. She may attend if she's feeling up for it, and if it does not conflict with any memorials for her mother.



Prior to her mother’s death, ET also learned that, after nine seasons, Vanderpump has decided she won’t be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills any longer.



ET spoke with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 15, where he discussed her departure from the Real Housewives.



"It did shock me," he admitted. "She's always been such a foundation on that show. You know, the one consistency, so yeah, it definitely shocked me, but I understand. It's different. Like, her role on that show is very different from who she is on Vanderpump Rules. So, I mean, if anything, she'll have more time to focus on Vanderpump Rules and focus on her new bars and you know."

SEE MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lance Bass to Officiate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's 'Vanderpump Rules' Wedding

Andy Cohen Responds to Fan Who Accuses Him of Not Sending Condolences to Lisa Vanderpump After Her Mom's Death

Lisa Vanderpump's Mom Dead at 84: She's 'Shocked and Devastated'

Related Gallery