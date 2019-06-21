Andy Cohen is slamming a fan who accused him of not reaching out to Lisa Vanderpump following the death of her mom, Jean Vanderpump, on Monday.

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user by the name of Cathy wrote, "Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday. Shame on you Andy."

Cohen, who executive produces the Real Housewives franchise, shot back, "Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences."

The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host added that he was specifically asked not to mention anything by the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

"She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air," he replied in a second tweet. "And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows."

Cohen previously shared his love for Vanderpump earlier this month when she announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

“She is iconic and I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa in all of her glory on Vanderpump Rules," he gushed on his SiriusXM radio show. "I guess that's what mitigates the loss of her from Beverly Hills -- thank god I still get to see her on Vanderpump Rules! She will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe.”

As for Vanderpump, her rep told ET on Thursday that she's "shocked and devastated" by her mom's unexpected death and that her family and friends ask she be given privacy at this time as she prepares to head home to London, England. In the interim, she has taken a break from filming Vanderpump Rules.

