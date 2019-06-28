Lisa Vanderpump has briefly resumed filming on Vanderpump Rules, following the recent death of her mother.

The reality star posed for pictures as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright kicked off their wedding weekend in Kentucky on Friday. Cameras will be rolling all weekend long on the festivities, despite the fact that Lisa recently stepped back from production to privately mourn the loss of her mother, Jean, who died unexpectedly last week.

"Lisa & Ken Vanderpump has made it to KY💕," Brittany's mom, Sherri, captioned a smiling shot with Lisa, her husband, Ken Todd, and the couple's hot pink-clad pup, Puffy.

ET learned last week that Lisa was planning to take a step back from filming for her Bravo series, following her mother's death. The reality star's reps confirmed the news to ET, saying she was "shocked and devastated" by the sudden news and asking for privacy as she coped with the loss.

However, ET also learned that Lisa still planned to attend the wedding if it didn't conflict with memorial plans for her mother.

Two sources also confirmed to ET that *NSYNC singer Lance Bass will be officiating the ceremony, which is being held at The Kentucky Castle. Bass and Taylor are partners together in several business ventures, including Just Add X non-alcoholic mixers.

When ET's Brice Sander spoke with the couple at the 4th Annual World Dog Day celebration in West Hollywood last month, they said wedding planning was going "really well," but still had a few things to sort out, including their married name.

Jax’s legal name, Jason Cauchi, was included on the couple's Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding invitations, and the couple told ET they’ll likely go by Jax’s legal moniker after the wedding, in part to honor his late father, Ronald Cauchi.

“It’ll be our family name,” Jax said. “For sure, our kids will have my last name.”

