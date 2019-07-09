Lisa Vanderpump is saying goodbye to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the Bravo series' season nine finale on Tuesday, the 58-year-old reality star officially announced her exit from the show. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Vanderpump posted a clip that shows her fabulously strutting in a black dress, which then flashes to a photo of her with a sentimental message.

"The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh," the famous restaurateur -- who starred on RHOBH for nine seasons and was at the center of much drama between the other Housewives -- wrote.

ET learned back in June that the regal reality show icon had no plans of returning to the show. Vanderpump had also skipped the RHOBH season nine reunion due to her fallout with her cast mates.

Vanderpump told ET in April that she "stopped filming halfway through the season" and that a reconciliation with the RHOBH cast was unlikely.

"When you are a woman of integrity, and you're a woman that works really hard and is very compassionate, and is very principally minded, and they keep coming at you and ganging up on you, I don't know," she explained. "I didn't integrate with the other women after they constantly called me a liar."

It's been a difficult year for Vanderpump, whose mother died unexpectedly last month. Last April, she suffered another family tragedy when her brother was found dead of a suspected drug overdose at his home in Gloucestershire, England.

She's previously opened up about the hardships she's faced and the toll it's taken on her, adding that her RHOBH co-stars don't make her happy and she doesn’t want them in her life.

Watch below to hear more of what she shared.

