Kyle Richards isn't taking the blame for Camille Grammer's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit.

ET spoke with the 50-year-old reality star at the launch of her line, Kyle & Shahida, during New York Fashion Week and she adamantly denied Grammer's claim that her departure from the Bravo series was her doing.

"I mean, I don't know what goes through Camille's mind," Richards said. "I really don't know what to say, but I'm not the reason that Camille is not here right now."

Richards' comment came just days after Grammer addressed her RHOBH exit on Twitter, telling a fan that she "wasn't asked back" to the show for season 10.

"It’s fine. I did my time on the show, and it’s Kyle's show," Grammer tweeted. "It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience."

When a fan tweeted that Grammer's ousting was a "slap in the face" following two seasons as a "friend of," she responded, "I agree, but they don't. It's a tough business. They eat you up and spit you out."

Though Grammer won't be returning to RHOBH, Bravo recently announced that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have joined the cast.

"It's fun. It's exciting," Richards said of the new additions. "I'm just getting to know them now."

While Richards and Grammer don't seem to be on the best of terms, some of Richards' other Housewives co-stars turned out to support her new line, with Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards even walking in the show.

"They're all here," Richards gushed of the Housewives' support, before revealing that model Teddy Quinlivan, her friend, Faye Resnick, and her nieces, Paris and Nicky Hilton, were also at the event.

"I had so many friends fly in from Los Angeles. It's just amazing to have this support," she added.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to air in 2020 on Bravo.

