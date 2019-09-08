It was a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills takeover at New York Fashion Week!

Kyle Richards debuted her new clothing line, Kyle & Shahida, created with co-designer Shahida Clayton, on Sunday, and her RHOBH cast mates were there to support on the runway.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley all strutted their stuff on the catwalk as they rocked Richards' designs that boasted bold colors and statement prints.

ET caught up with Rinna backstage, who expressed her excitement about walking in the show.

"The supermodel in my head is really excited. This person here, who knows, but the supermodel that lives in here, is happy," she gushed.

"We're here to support our friends," Rinna added.

ET spoke with Richards and Clayton backstage on their collaboration.

Richards excitedly shared that debuting at NYFW is a dream come true.

"I mean I told my daughters, it's just hitting me now because I'm so busy and I have so many balls in the air," Richards said. "Driving here, I was said, 'Oh my god, we're going to New York Fashion Week and we're doing a fashion show for our line.' I can't believe it!"

Clayton explained her and Richards' love for nature and animals was channeled in their first collection.

"Inspiration for this line is about nature and the environment, so in the fashion show we're basically covering from ocean to the shore to the land to the forest and the jungles," Clayton said.

In addition to her RHOBH gal pals, Richards' daughters, Alexia and Sophia, walked in the show.

Richards' nieces Paris and Nicky Hilton sat front row to cheer her on. Paris told ET she is "so proud" of her aunt.

