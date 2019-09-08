Paris Hilton supports her aunt Kyle Richards!

The socialite sat front row as she cheered on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at her first fashion show on Sunday during New York Fashion Week for her new line, Kyle & Shahida, created with co-designer Shahida Clayton.

ET spoke with the blonde beauty backstage, who gushed about how excited she is for Kyle.

"I'm so proud of my Aunt Kyle. To have her first fashion show at New York Fashion Week is incredible and I cannot wait to see all the designs. I'm backstage right now and it looks beautiful, so I'm going to have a new wardrobe after this." Paris said.

Paris' sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild was also there to support. The famous siblings both rocked printed floral matching sets.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kyle's friends and cast members from her hit reality TV show were also present. Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi all walked in the show.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

