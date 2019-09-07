Like mother, like daughter!

Kaia Gerber celebrated her 18th birthday on Friday night at the Edition Hotel in New York City during New York Fashion Week, wearing a head-turning bondage-style ensemble that looked very similar to what her mom, Cindy Crawford, wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1992.

Kaia rocked a black bustier bodysuit, accented with criss-cross buckled straps, paired with a studded leather mini skirt, knee-high boots, coordinating clutch and a voluminous, layered bob hairdo.

Cindy's 1992 outfit was a long dress, but the strappy bodice was nearly identical to Gerber's bodysuit.

The iconic supermodel was also present for her daughter's festivities, rocking a gold metallic jumpsuit and embellished fringe wig, with husband Rande Gerber, who wore a newsboy cap, western-style shirt and jeans.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Kaia told the mag she's doesn't have the "energy" to flirt.

"When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't... But I'm not losing hope in all love forever," she explained. "I have backgammon at my house, and that's all a girl needs. When I'm home, I'm living the life of a 70-year-old woman... I'm an old soul."

Meanwhile, another twinning moment occurred during NYFW. Zendaya wore the same gray suit Michael B. Jordan rocked back in February.

