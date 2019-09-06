The Harper's Bazaar Icons Party never fails to bring star power to New York Fashion Week.

Celebrating the fashion mag's #BAZAARICONS September issue, which features groundbreaking actors, models and musicians, Friday's annual soiree brings a plethora of celebs under one roof at the legendary Plaza Hotel in New York City.

This year's Icons lineup includes Alicia Keys, who is the evening's performer, Celine Dion, Kate Moss and Awkwafina.

Zendaya, Adriana Lima, Janelle Monae, Ashley Graham and Paris Hilton are among the A-list attendees at NYFW's biggest party (last year, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj made headlines with their alleged brawl).

Browse through the must-see red carpet looks from the glamorous night, below.

Zendaya suited up in a chic gray double-breasted ensemble and neck tie with her beautiful brunette curls loose.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Janelle Monae wowed in a voluminous mini dress, complete with a satin bow tie. Her accessories were a standout, which included glitzy booties, mini clutch and numerous crystal hairpins.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ashley Graham embodied pregnancy glow as she showed off her bump in a form-fitting black sheer lace dress, adorned with feathers, accessorized with an embellished headband.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski looked red hot in a slinky scarlet one-shoulder gown and strappy lace-up black sandals. For glam, she let her long tresses down and opted for a sexy smokey eye makeup.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Normani slayed in a jaw-dropping netted one-shoulder dress with a yellow bustier bodysuit underneath.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin had a mother-and-daughters night out, dressed to the nines in stunning dresses.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton mingled inside, looking glamorous and gorgeous in their finest party wares.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Adriana Lima sparkled in a sequined ombre David Koma column gown and a sleek hairdo.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

See more fashion moments you can't miss from NYFW:

Related Gallery

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Holmes Helps Kick Off NYFW -- See All the Fashionable Pics!

NYFW Spring 2020: Dates, Schedule, Featured Designers and More

Daddy Yankee’s Protégé Brytiago Becomes First Reggaetonero to Walk in NYFW Runway Show