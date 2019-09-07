New York Fashion Week is here!

It's that time of the year again when stars flock to the city that never sleeps to sit front row at shows and attend the glamorous parties of the fashion extravaganza.

With so many spring/summer 2020 collections to see, from designers such as Christian Siriano, Jeremy Scott and Ralph Lauren, and red carpets to walk (the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons Party is always epic), we're expecting the biggest actors, models and influencers to bring their fashion A-game every day in multiple jaw-dropping outfits.

Take a peek at some of the best-dressed celebs at NYFW, ahead.

Kendall Jenner was chic in a multi-colored long-sleeve mini dress and mules at the Longchamp fashion show.

Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk served supermodel looks at Jeremy Scott's show. Hadid wore printed overalls and a bucket hat, while Shayk stunned in a blazer mini.

Zendaya channeled '70s vibes in a burgundy velvet pantsuit, hat and polka-dot blouse, from her own collection for Tommy Hilfiger, at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.

