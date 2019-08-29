Camille Grammer will no longer be vying for a diamond.

The 50-year-old reality star says she will not be returning for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, breaking the news on Twitter following Bravo's announced that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were joining the RHOBH cast. When a fan asked why she wasn't named in the release, Grammer replied: "I wasn't asked back."

"It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show," she tweeted, claiming Kyle Richards made the decision to cut her. "It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience."

When a fan tweeted that Grammer's ousting was a "slap in the face" following two seasons as a "friend of," she responded, "I agree, but they don't. It's a tough business. They eat you up and spit you out."

In hindsight, Grammer added, she should have exited the show ahead of the season 10 reunion when Lisa Vanderpump did. "My biggest regret was showing up for the reunion," she tweeted. "I talked to LVP about this yesterday."

Before the reunion taping, Grammer told ET's Brice Sander that she was not looking forward to sitting down with the other women, many of whom she battled with throughout season nine.

"I've said some things this year, but I think I've been very honest in what I've said and I've said it to people's faces," she said. "I know Teddi's on me for that but I'll tell it right to your face. I'm from the East Coast. I do not hold back, and that's who I am. Love it or hate it."

As for Bravo, the network doesn't comment on casting decisions outside of official announcements.

Grammer's exit comes the same day Bravo officially announced that actress Garcelle Beauvais and party planner Sutton Stracke are joining the cast. "As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Beauvais said in a statement.

For her part, Grammer weighed in on Twitter, "Garcelle is lovely. I think she will make a wonderful addition to the cast. She is classy and sweet."

Denise Richards also confirmed to ET that she will be back -- and that taping had already begun on season 10. See more in the video below. The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to air in 2020 on Bravo.

